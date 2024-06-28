Participation of Iranian expats in US in 14th Iranian presidential election

According to the latest information, the 14th Iranian presidential election in the United States is being held in 22 states and 42 voting districts, despite the time difference in the United States from east to west.
New York, IRNA - Iranian expats in US like people from all over Iran appeared on Friday local time at the designated polling stations to participate in the 14th Iranian presidential election.
According to the latest information, the 14th Iranian presidential election in the United States is being held in 22 states and 42 voting districts, despite the time difference in the United States from east to west.
