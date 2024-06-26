Acting FM: Martyr Raisi’s good neighborliness policy unveiled new face of Iran

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session on Wednesday, Bagheri Kani said: “We had a good discussion with the members of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue Forum in Tehran about the need to provide quick and unconditional aid to the oppressed Palestinian people in terms of food, medicine, fuel and medical equipment.”

“We had good meetings with some of the foreign ministers or deputy foreign ministers of the member countries on the sidelines of this meeting on developing bilateral relations,” he added.

He noted that the Tehran meeting paved the ground for the interaction and received the attention of regional and international media.

“This political mutual trust must be followed by economic interactions so that we can have a stable and progressing region,” Bagheri Kani. “Basic economic issues and those that can strengthen ties between Asian countries were also taken into consideration.”

He added that Martyr Raisi’s administration acted based on consensus and its foreign policy approach had no opposition from inside and outside the country unless from the enemies of Iran.

