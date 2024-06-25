UN chief urges parties to pursue all available avenues for dialogue in JCPOA

Guterres has presented his 17th report on the implementation of the Security Council resolution 2231 (2015) for the information of the members of the Security Council, which was reviewed at the meeting on Monday (June 24, 2024).

The full text of his letter follows:

I. Introduction

1. Since my last report, restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and Security Council resolution 2231 (2015) to full and effective implementation remains elusive. The United States of America has not returned to the Plan, nor has it lifted or waived the unilateral sanctions reimposed after its withdrawal on 8 May 2018. It has also not extended the waivers with regard to the trade in oil with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Islamic Republic of Iran has not reversed any of the steps away from its nuclear-related commitments that it has taken since 8 May 2019, following the withdrawal of the United States from the Plan. I again urge participants to the Plan and the United States to pursue all available avenues for dialogue and cooperation.

2. In a letter dated 3 June 2024 addressed to the President of the Security Council and me (S/2024/429), the Permanent Representatives of France, Germany and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland stated that “Iran’s nuclear escalation has hollowed out the JCPOA, significantly reducing its non-proliferation value.” The Permanent Representatives observed that the “extensive violations of its JCPOA commitments”, including with regard to enrichment levels, overall enriched uranium stockpile, and manufacture and use of advanced centrifuges by the Islamic Republic of Iran, have made a return to full and effective implementation of the Plan more difficult. The Permanent Representatives underlined that, in their view, the current context was concerning given the upcoming termination of resolution 2231 (2015) in October 2025. Nonetheless, the Permanent Representatives noted their continued commitment to a diplomatic solution to ensure the exclusively peaceful nature of the nuclear programme of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

3. The Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in a letter dated 6 June 2024 addressed to the President of the Security Council and me (S/2024/439), reiterated that the steps taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran to reduce its nuclear commitments following the withdrawal of the United States were taken in compliance with the terms of the Plan. He also refuted the claim that France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have consistently upheld their commitments under the Plan, noting that they have failed to honour their sanctions-lifting commitments related to Transition Day. He further noted that the concern expressed by France, Germany, and the United Kingdom regarding the termination of resolution 2231 (2015) was “misleading, irrelevant, and provocative”. The Permanent Representative also reaffirmed the commitment of Iran to diplomacy.

4. In its most recent report1, the International Atomic Energy Agency re-iterated that its “JCPOA-related verification and monitoring has been seriously affected by the cessation of Iran’s implementation of its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA.” The Agency noted that it has not been able to verify the total stockpile of enriched uranium in the Islamic Republic of Iran since February 2021, but it estimated that, as of 11 May 2024, the total stockpile of enriched uranium was 6,201.3 kg (which exceeds the 202.8 kg limit), including 781.3 kg enriched to 20% U-235 and 144.1 kg enriched to 60% U-235. The Agency further reported that it has not been able to perform JCPOA verification and monitoring activities in relation to centrifuge production and inventory for more than three years and has lost continuity of knowledge as a result.

5. The present report provides an assessment of the implementation of resolution 2231 (2015) since the issuance of my sixteenth report (S/2023/975) on 15 December 2023. Consistent with previous reports, the focus of the present report is on the remaining restrictive measures related to nuclear-related transfers and activities, contained in paragraph 2 of annex B to the resolution.

II. Implementation of nuclear-related provisions

6. Since 15 December 2023, there have been no new proposals to participate in or permit the activities set forth in paragraph 2 of annex B to resolution 2231 (2015) submitted to and approved by the Security Council through the procurement channel. The Security Council has received [14] new notifications in the reporting period pursuant to paragraph 2 of annex B to resolution 2231 (2015) for certain nuclear-related activities consistent with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action that do not require approval, but do require a notification to the Council or both the Council and the Joint Commission.

7. The decision to renew waivers with respect to certain nuclear non-proliferation projects foreseen by the Plan and the nuclear-related provisions in annex B to resolution 2231 (2015) is under review by the United States.

III. Secretariat support provided to the Security Council and its facilitator for implementation of resolution 2231 (2015)

8. The Secretariat has continued to support the work of the Security Council, in close cooperation with the Facilitator for the implementation of resolution 2231 (2015). It has also continued to liaise with the Procurement Working Group of the Joint Commission on matters related to the procurement channel.

3266**2050