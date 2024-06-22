Persian among five sweetest languages in world: Iranian official

Gholami made the remarks in a ceremony in Vienna which was held to honor Persian Language teachers, in which they discussed the effective methods to expand teaching of the Persian language in Austrian universities and schools, both public and private sectors.

Currently, the Persian language, with over 120,000,000 speakers and nearly 50,000,000 people who know this language, is among the top 10 languages ​​in the world and is the 8th most used language in web content, Gholami said.

Persian is among the top three languages ​​in the world in terms of the variety of proverbs, he added.

The first commemoration ceremony to honor Persian teachers in Austria was held at the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Embassy in Vienna (Avicenna Hall) attended by a number of Persian language teachers as well as a number of experts in the field of language learning.

