Netanyahu on collision course with military, intel chiefs: Analyst

According to IRNA's Wednesday morning report citing the Palestinian Shihab news agency, Hariel mentioned about the growing tense relations between Netanyahu and the commanders of the army and intelligence, Shin Bet “will soon lead to a conflict."

War Minister Yoav Gallant and generals are looking for an early end to the operation in Rafah, changing the approach that includes limiting attacks in Gaza, and focusing on a possible all-out war with Lebanon's Hezbollah Resistance Movement on the northern front, he elaborated.

According to Hariel, Netanyahu has, however, no desire to leave Gaza and he does not agree with the urgency and importance that Gallant and Herzi Halevi, the army chief, attach to reaching a prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas.

He noted that there is likely a stormy confrontation and the disagreement between Netanyahu and the heads of military and intelligence on the current policies and approaches of the rregime.

Hariel wrote: “The tired Israeli forces need a rest period, but Netanyahu is forcing the Israeli army (regime) to continue fighting in Gaza”.

The assessment comes amid growing division among members of the Zionist regime’s war cabinet and rising number of fatalities among troops on the ground in Gaza.

According to a recent army statement, 662 officers and soldiers have been killed since the beginning of the Gaza war, a number though Palestinians and the Zionist regime’s own media suspect, arguing the military is undercounting its casualties in Gaza to avoid the public anger.

The media of the Zionist regime have so far admitted to the severe censorship of the army in announcing their casualty figures as the number of casualties announced by the army differs greatly from those provided by hospitals.

