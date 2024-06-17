More Zionists injured in clashes with resistance fighters in Gaza

According to IRNA's report citing a Palestinian news site on Monday, the Israeli army announced in a statement that 16 soldiers were injured in the past 24 hours in Gaza.

In the statement of the Zionist army, stated that the number of officers and soldiers wounded since the beginning of the war on Gaza on October 7 has reached 3,848 people, of which 1,942 were injured since the ground invasion of Gaza was launched.

According to this statement, 662 officers and soldiers of the Zionist regime have been killed since the beginning of the Gaza war, a number Palestinians and the Zionist regime’s own media suspect, arguing the military is undercounting its casualties in Gaza to avoid the public anger.

The media of the Zionist regime have so far admitted to the severe censorship of the army in announcing their casualty figures. These media revealed earlier that the number of killed and wounded announced by the army differs greatly from the number provided by the hospitals.

