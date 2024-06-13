Cyberattack hits Israeli telecom firm

According to Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen news network, sources reported about a hacker attack on the Bezeq Company on Thursday.

These sources, without giving details, stated that the firm was exposed to a cyber attack and its communication lines with a large number of its customers were cut off.

With the start of the "Al-Aqsa Storm" operation by the Palestinian resistance on October 7 last year, cyberattacks on the critical infrastructure of the Zionist regime have also increased.

Just weeks ago, hackers attacked the website of the Zionist news channel "Walla" and made it unavailable for some time for viewers.

Several installations of Israel, from its military, security and urban sites, to big companies being hosted by the regime have been targeted by cyberattacks in the past.

