According to Al Mayadeen, the Zionist regime’s media reported that Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, war minister Yoav Gallant, and chief of general staff of the Israeli army Herzi Halevi along with the cabinet are stuck in Gaza, and the Zionist settlements in the north and south turned into ruins.

Since the cabinet took office, the Zionists are living in the most dangerous political and military situation, and the ruling cabinet must be tried for its crimes and negligence, the Israeli media said.

Zionist media also reported that Hezbollah was successful in causing concern among 200,000 Zionists in Acre and HeKrayot on Sunday night by firing a drone.

It came after Benny Gantz resigned from the war cabinet of the Zionist regime. The resignation happened after severe disputes between the cabinet members and Netanyahu’s failures in the ceasefire plans. Benny Gantz described the decision to leave the cabinet as complicated and painful and called for holding elections next fall.

Media reported that Yechiel Tropper, a member of the Knesset for National Unity resigned from the Israeli regime’s war cabinet as the third person after Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot to resign from the Zionist cabinet.

9376**4354