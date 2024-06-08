D-8 nations agree there should be no more tolerance for Israeli regime: Iran

Bagheri Kani made the remark on Saturday in an interview with Iran’s national TV following an extraordinary meeting of D-8 foreign ministers in the city of Istanbul, Turkiye.

The Iranian diplomat said that his country put forward several proposals including cutting political and economic relations with the Israeli regime as well as boycotting its goods as part of efforts to help the people of Gaza.

“What is important is that all Islamic countries, which were present at the Saturday meeting, had the consensus that there should be no more tolerance for the Israeli regime’s crimes”, Bagheri Kani said.

He added that the participating countries were also of the belief that all capacities inside and outside D-8 should be used for more serious action against the Israeli regime.

Top diplomats from Iran, Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Bangladesh, as well as senior officials from Egypt and Nigeria participated in the D-8 summit in Istanbul to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

