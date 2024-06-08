Jun 8, 2024, 11:41 AM
Journalist ID: 1848
News ID: 85501829
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Official visits Iran Consulate General in Germany’s Frankfurt

Jun 8, 2024, 11:41 AM
News ID: 85501829
Official visits Iran Consulate General in Germany’s Frankfurt

Tehran, IRNA – The director general of consular affairs at the Iranian Foreign Ministry has visited Iran’s Consulate General in Frankfurt, Germany.

Alireza Mahmoudi visited the Consulate General to review the process of consular services given to Iranian nationals.

Official visits Iran Consulate General in Germany’s Frankfurt

Mahmoudi was also informed about the visitors’ opinions about the consular services.

In his remarks, the official underlined that the facilitation of presenting consular services to Iranian nationals abroad is among the Iranian officials’ priorities.

Mansour Ayrom, Iran’s Consul General in Frankfort, was present at the meeting and prioritized the presentation of fast consular services to the Iranian nationals and to the nationals from foreign countries.

Frankfurt, a central German city, is located on the Main river.

1483**4354

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .