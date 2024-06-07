Iran terms ending support for Tel Aviv only way to halt Gaza tragedy

Kanaani wrote in a Farsi post on his X account on Friday quoting EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell stated that reports from Gaza show that hundreds of thousands of innocent people are living in a reality of violence and suffering.

EU foreign policy chief called for an independent investigation into such reports in line with the International Court of Justice's order, Kanaani added.

He noted that the crimes of the apartheid regime against Palestinian citizens, children, and women are clear to all the people of the world, and of course, they are horrific and fatal.

“Not just words, but only a complete and practical cessation of American and European support for the racist Zionist regime, would put an end to the painful tragedy and brutal violence against human beings in Palestine,” he further noted.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks in the enclave has risen to 36,654, with 83,309 people injured, according to the Gaza health authorities on June 6, 2024.

The Israeli regime has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

3266**2050