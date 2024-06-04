Jun 4, 2024, 3:05 PM
Bagheri Kani: Iran remains to fight instability in region and help development of Syria

Damascus, IRNA - Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani stressed that the Islamic Repubilc will continue to stand by Syria to fight instability in the region and also to help the development of Syria.

Bagheri Kani answered the questions of domestic and foreign media reporters in a joint press conference with with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad on Tuesday.

At the beginning of this press conference, while welcoming Ali Bagheri Kani and the accompanying delegation, the Syrian foreign minister expressed his condolences on the martyrdom of Ayatollah Raisi and Hossein Amirabdollahian.

At the beginning of his speech, Iran's acting foreign minister expressed his gratitude for the good hospitality of the Syrian side, and stated, "I came to Syria today to express my gratitude to sympathy by the government and people of Syria for the martyrdom of the president and the minister of foreign affairs."

In this press conference, the Syrian foreign minister also honored the memory of martyrs Raisi and Amirabdollahian and considered the continuity of Tehran-Damascus strategic relations as very important and emphasized on the continuation of this strategic relationship.

