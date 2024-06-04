Iran Strategic Action Law within framework of Safeguards Agreements: Official

In the area of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran follows the Parliament’s related law on removal of the sanctions, Mohammad Eslami, the head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) told reporters upon arrival in Shahr-e Kord in southwest Iran.

Referring to the IAEA Board of Governors’ meeting started on June 3, Eslami said the international agency gives report on Iran’s nuclear activities every three months to the Board of Governors and every six months to the United Nations Security Council.

And the report focuses on Iran’s coordination or its lack of coordination with the 2015 nuclear deal, aka JCPOA, the official added.

The report includes two parts, one about the Safeguards Agreements and the other about the JCPOA, Eslami said adding that Iran has always acted within the framework of the SA with regard to the first part of the report.

Meanwhile, Iran is allowed to pursue the Strategic Action Law if the other sides, including the United States, do not remain faithful to their commitments under the JCPOA, he stressed.

To protect the security and national interests of the Islamic Republic and to fulfil its rights set in the Paragraph 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council issued a statement announcing that the country stopped some of its commitments under the deal from May, 2019, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

It was in May 2018 that the then US president Donald Trump did exit the landmark nuclear agreement and imposed as he claimed the highest level of sanctions against Iran.

Eslami arrived in Shar-e Kord this morning to visit the gamma radiation system which was inaugurated in the southwestern city about four years ago.

