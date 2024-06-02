Iran envoy hails ‘historic’ decision to grant Palestine WHO member state status

The Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly was held in Geneva, Switzerland, from May 27 to June 1 with the theme "All for Health, Health for All".

On Friday 31 May 2024, member states approved a resolution on aligning the participation of Palestine in WHO with its participation in the UN.

The Resolution grants Palestine, in its capacity as an Observer State, in the World Health Assembly and other WHO meetings, expanded rights and privileges, including being seated among Member States, the right to speak on a wider range of topics, to submit proposals, and to hold certain positions in the Health Assembly.

Palestine retains the status of Observer and as such, cannot vote or put forward candidacy for WHO organs.

"This is the first time the World Health Assembly has described Palestine as a State," the official WHO website reported.

In reaction to the move, the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva has termed the move as "a historic decision".

"This decision will allow Palestine to have enhanced participation rights, including sitting equally with other member states, right to make statements, and submit proposals," the Mission said in its X account.

"The UN specialized agencies must follow the footsteps of the UNGA and play their role in redressing this historic injustice by admitting Palestine’s request."

