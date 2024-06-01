Iran, Bosnia and Herzegovina enjoying deep heartfelt connections: Acting FM

Bagheri Kani made the comment on Saturday as he hosted former foreign minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bisera Turković.

Turković is in Tehran to pay respect to the late Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage, who lost their lives in a helicopter crash on May 19.

She is also in Iran to attend a ceremony to mark the 35th anniversary of the passing away of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini.

Turković hailed relations between Iran and her country, expressing hope that the bilateral ties are expanded further.

