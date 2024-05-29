IRIB journalists return to Iran after brief detention in Saudi Arabia

The media group including six journalists and a documentary maker were arrested last Tuesday while recording the recitation of the Holy Quran in Al-Nabi Mosque, and after a few hours of interrogation, they were taken to the Medina Central Police Detention Center.

“These dear colleagues were dispatched as Iran’s media group,” Jebeli said.

“They were performing their normal duty and recording the recitation of the Holy Quran in Al-Nabi Mosque when they were arrested,” he added.

Two days after the arrest of the Iranian media group, the Saudi police arrested two journalists, including a reporter from Al-Alam and a reporter from IRIB, when they got out of their car to attend a prayer ceremony at the hotel and transferred them to the detention center.

9376**4354