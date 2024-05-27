Iran says Zionist attack on Palestinian tents violates ICJ order

Writing on his official X account on Monday, Kanaani said that this attack requires strong condemnation and reaction from the international community.

He, however, said that it was not surprising of this regime to commit such a crime as it had already launched attacks on Gazan people queuing for humanitarian supplies and had massacred people in the hospitals.

Whenever the child-killing Zionist regime suffers disgraceful failures in the field, it commits such insanely war crimes against Palestinian civilians, the spokesman said.

The Palestinian Information Center has announced that over 190 civilians have been killed in Zionist attacks on tent camps in Rafah over the past 24 hours.

