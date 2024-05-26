Iran’s acting FM condoles with Nasrallah on passing of his mother

Hezbollah announced Umm Hassan’s demise in a statement on Saturday, noting that she passed away after a struggle with illness.

“With great sorrow, I received the news of the passing of your honorable mother, Umm Hassan Nasrallah,” Bagheri Kani wrote in his message on Sunday.

“I extend condolences and sympathy over the tragic incident,” the top diplomat further noted.

Undoubtedly, the role of that great mother in raising a child is no less than the jihad of the fighters of Hezbollah and the heroic resistance of Lebanon, he added.

Kamal Kharrazi, the head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, also expressed his condolences over the demise.

Your jihad in the cause of Islam and support for the oppressed people of Palestine, he wrote, is undoubtedly the fruit of your upbringing by your faithful and selfless mother.

Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejeie also issued a message of condolence on Sunday, expressing sympathy with Nasrallah and his family.

