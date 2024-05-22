Fifty high-ranking foreign delegations at Pres Raisi, FM Amirabdollahian’s funeral in Tehran

Over 10 delegations, including heads of state and about 20 others at ministerial level, are to participate in the event. The rest of the delegations consists of parliament speakers and special envoys.

Vice President of Iran Mohammad Mokhber, who is currently the head of the executive office, and the caretaker of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Ali Bagheri are among the participants in the funeral ceremony slated for Wednesday afternoon.

The late President Raisi and his entourage including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were returning from a ceremony to open a dam on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan on May 19 when his helicopter crashed in Varzaqan, northwestern Iran.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said prayers over the bodies of the martyrs on Wednesday morning.

The Armenian prime minister is to attend the farewell ceremony.