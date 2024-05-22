May 22, 2024, 12:19 PM
Journalist ID: 1848
News ID: 85486049
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Fifty high-ranking foreign delegations at Pres Raisi, FM Amirabdollahian’s funeral in Tehran

May 22, 2024, 12:19 PM
News ID: 85486049
Fifty high-ranking foreign delegations at Pres Raisi, FM Amirabdollahian’s funeral in Tehran

Tehran, IRNA – Some 50 high-ranking delegations are to attend the funeral of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Wednesday.

Over 10 delegations, including heads of state and about 20 others at ministerial level, are to participate in the event. The rest of the delegations consists of parliament speakers and special envoys.

Vice President of Iran Mohammad Mokhber, who is currently the head of the executive office, and the caretaker of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Ali Bagheri are among the participants in the funeral ceremony slated for Wednesday afternoon.

The late President Raisi and his entourage including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were returning from a ceremony to open a dam on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan on May 19 when his helicopter crashed in Varzaqan, northwestern Iran.  

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said prayers over the bodies of the martyrs on Wednesday morning.

The Armenian prime minister is to attend the farewell ceremony.

1483**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .