Iran para-taekwondo teams win Asian Championships

The Iranian para-taekwondo teams won a total of 9 medals, including 4 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze at the 2024 Asian Para-Taekwondo Championships in Da Nang, Vietnam.

In the men’s division, Mehdi Pour-Rahnema and Hamed Haghshenas each won gold medals in the -70 weight category, while Amir-Mohammad Haghighat Shenas (+80kg) and Saeed Sadeghianpour (-63kg) each received the silver medals.

For the national women’s para taekwondo team, Maryam Abdollahpour (-47kg) and Zahra Rahimi (-65) each won the gold medal, while Aylar Jami (-52 kg), Leila Mirzaei (-65 kg) and Marzieh Nasrollahi (+ 65kg) each claimed bronze medals.

This achievement came a day after the Iranian national men's taekwondo team won the 2024 Asian Taekwondo Championships.

Iran’s Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kioumars Hashemi, congratulated the Iranian men's and women’s para taekwondo teams for winning the Asian title and expressed gratitude to the team, players, and managers for their success.

