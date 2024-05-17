Hezbollah targets Israeli command headquarters with drones

Lebanon's Hezbollah announced in a statement that in line with supporting the steadfast Palestinian nation in Gaza and helping its brave and honorable Resistance, and in response to the terrorist act of the Zionist enemy in the suburbs of Qana, the Islamic Resistance of Lebanon on Friday morning targeted the command headquarters of the 411th artillery battalions of the Zionist enemy in Jatoun with suicide drones.

During this attack, the deployment center and dormitory of Zionist officers and soldiers were targeted, and several Zionist soldiers were killed and some others were injured.

The Islamic Resistance of Lebanon also targeted the military center of the Zionist regime with an S-5 rocket.

The occupying Israeli regime has repeatedly launched attacks on southern Lebanon since October 7, after commencing a genocidal war in Gaza that has killed at least 35,272 Palestinians, predominantly women and children.

As a retaliatory measure, Hezbollah has been carrying out almost daily rocket attacks on Israeli positions.

