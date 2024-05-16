Iran supports stability and security in Balkans: FM

Amirabdollahian made the remarks during a telephone conversation with his Serbian counterpart, Marko Đurić, congratulating him on his appointment as the new foreign minister of Serbia.

Referring to Iran's principled approach of respecting the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, he emphasized the Islamic Republic's commitment and respect for Serbia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In the telephone conversation, Marko Đurić stressed his government's efforts to continue deepening and expanding comprehensive bilateral relations with Iran, as well as the continuation of cooperation in international arenas.

