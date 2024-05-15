Iran summons Australian charge d’affaires

The Ministry summoned the diplomat on Wednesday to lodge the strong protest of the Islamic Republic over the “irresponsible act” by Australia to impose the “illegal and unjustified” sanctions.

The Australian diplomat was told that the Islamic Republic reserves the right to reciprocate.

The diplomat said that Iran’s stance will be conveyed to the government in Canberra.

On Tuesday, the Australian government imposed “targeted sanctions” on five senior Iranian officials and three entities over what it called “Iran’s destabilizing behavior” in the West Asia region.

The officials include Defence Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, and the Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ (IRGC) Qods Force Brigadier General Esmail Qaani.

