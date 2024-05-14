Iran denounces Australia’s sanctions on individuals, entities

According to IRNA, the ministry’s statement called Australia’s anti-Iran move yet another show of double standard, saying the Islamic Republic strongly condemns the illegal approach of resorting to sanctions and reserves the right to retaliate.

““The silence of Australia and its partners in the wake of the aggressive action and violation of international laws and rights by the Zionist regime with its attack on Iran’s diplomatic mission and the position of these countries against Iran's legitimate actions against the regime within the framework of the inherent right of self-defense based on Article 51 of the UN Charter well represented the double standard of Australia and its partners with regard to regional developments”, the ministry said.

According to the statement, the dual approach of Australia and its partners not only does not help reduce instability in the region, but have intensified it further by maintaining silence on the Zionist regime's attack on diplomatic places, providing it with weapons for the merciless killing of the defenseless people in Gaza, they have encouraged the Israeli regime to violate international rules and commit war crimes.

The main cause of tension and insecurity in the region is the occupation and the criminal agenda of the Zionist regime in killing the Palestinian people with the relentless backing of the evil coalition, including Australia, the Iranian foreign ministry noted.

On Tuesday, the Australian government announced blacklisting senior Iranian officials including Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani and Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmail Qaani.

Australian Foreign Minister, Penny Wong claimed that those sanctioned over what she called Iran's destabilizing actions in the West Asian region and include officials, businesspeople, and companies that have contributed to the development of Iran’s missile and drone programs.

This is not the first time Australia has come up with anti-Iran sanctions. The country whose police is based on US dictate, has so far sanctioned 90 Iranian-linked individuals and 100 Iranian-linked entities under various pretexts.

