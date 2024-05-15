Iran, IAEA to continue joint work to solve differences: Atomic chief

Eslami told reporters on Wednesday that during the visit of the Director General of the IAEA Rafael Grossi, it was emphasized that Iran boasts a rich capacity in various sectors, especially nuclear science.

The Islamic Republic enjoys able and highly-skilled scientists in the sphere of nuclear energy, he pointed out.

When asked about the issue of lifting the imposed sanctions, he said the heads of AEOI and IAEA hold talks on technical topics.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry is tasked to follow up on the issue of sanctions, he further noted.

Commenting on the March 2023 agreement, Eslami said that the agreement is still in place.

Negotiations to lift economic and political sanctions are up to the political and diplomatic officials of the two sides and have nothing to do with our talks with the agency, he said.

In reaction to the French newspaper Le Monde's article about the rumors of the purchase of the yellow cake of the Islamic Republic of Iran from Nigeria, Eslami asked Grossi to report the the source of the news.

