IAEA chief Grossi to visit Iran next week

Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), announced Grossi's upcoming visit to Iran on Tuesday.

The IAEA chief will take part in the International Conference of Nuclear Sciences and Technologies to be held in the central city of Esfahan from May 6-8, and will meet with Mohammad Eslami, head of the AEOI.

Grossi said in February that he was planning to travel to Iran to address a “drifting apart” in relations between the UN nuclear watchdog and the Islamic Republic.

Iran has scaled back its commitments under a 2015 nuclear agreement, called the JCPOA, in several phases after the United States unilaterally withdrew from the accord and re-imposed its sanctions on Iran.

A 2020 law, meant to counter the sanctions, has also mandated the Iranian government to restrict the IAEA's inspections of Iran's nuclear sites and accelerate the nuclear program beyond the limits set under the JCPOA.

