US reacts to statement by former Iranian FM Kharrazi

“President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will not allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon” was the response of Deputy Spokesman of the US State Department when he was asked by a reporter about Kharrazi’s remark that Iran has a solution to counter the enemy and that the country has to change its nuclear doctrine.

"We are continuing our assessment, although Iran is not currently engaged in the key activities necessary to produce a nuclear weapon," Vedant Patel said when asked if the United States is worried about potential change in Iran’s nuclear doctrine.

We do not believe that Iran's supreme leader has yet made a decision to resume the weapons program that we believe was suspended or stopped at the end of 2003," the US spokesman said, adding that we will still not allow Iran to have nuclear weapons.

Recently, in an interview with Al Jazeera Television network, Kharrazi, a former Iranian foreign minister, emphasized that if the Zionist regime makes a mistake and damages Iran’s nuclear facilities, Tehran’s level of deterrence will be different.

He said that although the Islamic Republic has not sought to produce a nuclear bomb, “but the country will have to change nuclear doctrine if its existence is threatened.”

During the interview, the head of the Strategic Council for Foreign Relations answered several questions related to Gaza, the regional geopolitical changes due to the Israeli war and Iran’s operation "True Promise" in response to Israeli aggression as well as changing global order.

