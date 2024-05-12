Iranian animation wins best animated feature at Russia int’l fest

A Passenger From Ganora was directed by Ahmad Alamdar and sponsored by Mohammad-Hossein Alamdar.

It narrates a story about an alien who travels to the Earth and strives to establish peace with the help of a disabled boy and his friends.

The 5th edition of Tsiolkovsky ISFF was held in the Russian western city of Kaluga on April 12-16, 2024.

Tsiolkovsky ISFF is annually held in Russia while all participating films and programs are about space and the relationship between science, culture and art with space.

The film festival aims to present new films about space and to strengthen relations between scientists and filmmakers to solve world problems.

The jury team at Tsiolkovsky ISFF includes professional moviemakers, astronauts and scientists.

