Tehran to host 3rd Iranian-Arab Dialogue Conference on May 12-14

The three-day conference is hosted by Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, a think tank and advisory body to the Supreme Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, which was established in 2006 by Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s decree.

Around 40 scholars and experts from 15 Arab countries will attend the gathering, who will along with their Iranian counterparts discuss the key issues facing the West Asia region and the Islamic world.

The conference has eight specialized sessions, which will cover crucial topics including Palestine, the Gaza war, and a new global order, among others.

The event is aimed at providing a better understanding and consensus on issues of common interest and concern between Iran and the Arab world.

The conference will be inaugurated by Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Head of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi.

Two similar conferences were held over the past two years, which were jointly organized by the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations and the Al Jazeera Center for Studies.

