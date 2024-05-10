President Raisi hopes for strong parliament as Iran holds runoff election

President Raisi made the comment after casting his ballot in the second phase of the parliamentary election, which was held electronically on Friday afternoon at a mosque in Saleh Abad town, southwest of Tehran, according to IRNA.

Raisi described the voting process as “safe, healthy and participatory”, a reference to remarks by Supreme Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

One of the prides of the Islamic Republic is that our system is based on the people's vote and the formation of all institutions in the country is based on the people's choice. Others pretend to be a democracy and talk about balloting but the system of the Islamic Republic works practically, the Iranian president underlined.

He also pointed to the enmity toward Iran, saying the reason behind enemies’ hatred is that they see universal franchise in the Islamic Republic.

I hope that with the people's vote, a strong parliament will be formed that can pass the laws needed by the country. A strong parliament together with a strong government can create a strong Iran, Raisi added.

