Brits throng London streets to decry Israeli genocide in Gaza

According to IRNA's report, Palestinian supporters gathered in front of the office of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak while waving Palestinian flags and holding banners that read "Establish a Ceasefire", "Free Palestine" and "Give up on Rafah".

They also shouted slogans, calling for the end of Britain’s military support for the Zionist regime and to stop the genocide of Palestinians.

According to some estimates, about 5,000 people participated in the London protest that was announced less than 24 hours ago.

Rallies were also held in other cities, including Brighton, Manchester and Leicester, with protesters chanting anti-Israeli slogans and demanding an end to the Zionist regime's attack on Rafah.

On Monday, despite international opposition, the Zionist regime's war cabinet approved a ground invasion of Rafah, a city located in the south of the Gaza Strip, and currently home to nearly 1.5 million Palestinians, including those displaced elsewhere in the besieged territory since Israeli launched its genocidal war.

The Israeli military started the ground attack only hours after the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas announced that it had accepted a ceasefire proposal of Egypt and Qatar, which the Zionist regime claimed did not meet its essential demands.

Several countries and world leaders have denounced Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his regime for disregarding calls from the international community.

