University of Tehran to open branches in Iraq

He said that expansion of scientific cooperation with neighboring countries, Iraq in particular, is top on the agenda of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Referring to plans by the University of Tehran to open new branches abroad, Moghimi noted that the university has selected three main areas for its branches including, Middle East and Africa, Eurasian region as well as India subcontinent.

He added that a branch of the University of Tehran is due to be launched in South Africa in an upcoming visit to the country by President Ebrahim Raisi.

he also noted that the university has recently opened a branch in Georgia and another branch is due to open in Dubai.

A branch of the university is also scheduled to be launched in New Delhi, Moghimi said.

