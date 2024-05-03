Muslim advocacy group blasts Biden speech on campus protests

Edward Ahmed Mitchell, national deputy director for CAIR, said that the Democratic president should have called out attacks on protesters and violence by law enforcement, according to a report on the Al Jazeera news network.

“President Biden’s vague, both-sides speech failed to specifically mention and condemn the violent attacks that pro-Israel rioters and law enforcement officers have launched against students protesting the Gaza genocide at UCLA and other schools across the country,” he said.

Mitchell further criticized Biden for not blaming the Zionist regime for causing the protests and for failing to call out incidents of Islamophobia and “anti-Palestinian racism.”

“If President Biden is concerned about unrest on college campuses, he should start specifically condemning attacks on peaceful protesters and stop funding the genocide that has triggered student protests,” Mitchell said, adding that “Until then he’s part of the problem.”

