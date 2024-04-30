Expansion of ties with African states, Iran’s priority

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Minister of Small and Medium Sized Enterprises of Central African Republic Ngate Robard, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

Amirabdollahian referred to education, technology, science, and agriculture as the fields of cooperation with the Central African country.

For his part, the African minister appreciated Iran’s hospitality and hailed the Iranian industrial, technological, and scientific achievements put on display in the EXPO 2024.

The Central African minister and his delegation are in Tehran to take part in the Iran Expo 2024, the largest and most important commercial event in the country, which kicked off in the Iranian capital on April 27 with the participation of representatives from 100 countries.

