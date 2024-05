The Zionist army announced that 2 army officers were killed yesterday in the center of the Gaza Strip.

According to Zionist media reports, the 2 killed soldiers are 28-year-old Sergeant Eidou Oyo from the Armored Support Unit and 37-year-old Reserve Sergeant Kalkadin Mehiri from the Kremlin Brigade.

The Israeli army has admitted to killing 608 of its soldiers since the beginning of the war in Gaza and 263 soldiers since the beginning of the ground attack on this strip.

2050