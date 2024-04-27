Students in Tehran rally to support pro-Palestine US, European students

Students and staff of Tehran University held a rally on Saturday to show solidarity with the escalating protests on US and European campuses, where students have set up encampments calling for an end to Israel's military actions in Gaza.

While condemning violent US police attacks on students, the demonstrators chanted "down with US, "down with Israel" and "down with England".

Student protests in the US over the Israeli war on Gaza have intensified and expanded over the past week after police first arrested students at Columbia University in New York.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely-populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to more than two million Palestinians living there.

