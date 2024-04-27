Iranian woman wins first ever gold medal at Asian Athletics games

By winning the Asian junior women’s competition in 58.86 seconds, she also improved the junior national record set by herself.

Nazanin, the 2023 Yecheon silver medalist in South Korea, also managed to break the senior national record which was for Shahla Mahmoudi in 59.16 seconds.

In a related development, Iran’s Mehdi Haftcheshmeh won the silver medal at the shot-put with a 66.64-meter throw, just six centimeters lower than the gold medalist.

The 21st Asian U20 Athletics Championships were held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, on April 24-27, 2024.

