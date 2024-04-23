Iran, Kuwait to expand ties on border security

“Simultaneous patrols at sea, exchange of experiences, dealing with smuggling and illegal traffic should be specially put on the agenda,” Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi said.

He made the remarks at the 10th border security meeting of Iran and Kuwait, headed by Brigadier General Mubarak Ali Al-Sabah, Director General of the Kuwait Coast Guard.

He added that one of the important agendas of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to develop diplomacy with neighboring countries, and in this regard, the relations between two friendly and Muslim countries, Iran and Kuwait, are evaluated to be very good.

He highlighted the necessity of such meetings to improve the border security of the two countries.

The 10th border security meeting of Iran and Kuwait was hosted by Kuwait and lasted for 3 days.

