Pakistan-Iran resolve to further strengthen health cooperation

The Pakistani minister said that Islamabad and Tehran enjoy long-standing brotherly relations.

Both countries have commonality of views on global public health issues and enhanced consultation and coordination would be useful, he said.

Iran has carried out excellent reforms in the health sector specially in terms of improving health care services and the country has done commendable work in extending health insurance coverage, he added.

Pakistan has also started health insurance program, which is now extended to a large population.

The situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic necessitates stepped up bilateral cooperation and exchange of views.

He underlined that achieving international public health security remains a key objective.

Pakistan believes that there is a need for enhanced international cooperation and assistance to strengthen national health systems and to ensure all people enjoy the basic right to health.

Both dignitaries consider areas of cooperation, including enhanced cross border cooperation for infectious diseases control and exchange of experts for technical assistance on Universal Health Coverage focusing on strengthening public health and primary health care delivery.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that in the global health context, both countries should work closely with other EMRO Member States and WHO to ensure that realization of tangible measures to promote health remains at the forefront of the global development agenda.

For this purpose it was agreed that respective Missions of both countries in Geneva may work closely especially on important matters like the upcoming negotiations on proposed pandemic treaty, International Health Regulations amendments, and sustainable finances of WHO.

Pakistan has recently been selected as one of the recipients of mRNA technology. Once this arrangement matures, we would help expand vaccine supply to EMRO region and beyond, the Minister shared.

