Official stresses need for strengthening Iran-Turkey cooperation

In the meeting on the sidelines of ECO Deputy Foreign Ministers Conference, Mahdi Safari and Faruk Kaymakcı exchanged viewpoints on broadening bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The deputy foreign minister referred to the increased bilateral trade volume of Iran and Turkey this year, stressing the importance of evermore expansion of bilateral and regional cooperation between the two countries, especially in science-based and modern technologies fields.

The Turkish deputy foreign minister, too, commented on agreement concerning the need to broaden bilateral and regional cooperation, said that Turkey is ready for cooperation within the framework of regional organizations and especially the ECO.

Both sides referred to the environmental changes, draught, and dust problems, and the need for cooperation among regional countries to resolve them.

