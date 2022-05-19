Kerman hosts 9th Intl. Exhibition of Mining and Mineral Industries

The exhibition, running for three days, showcases achievements by 140 mining companies, 20 knowledge-based firms, and 20 foreign companies. That’s according to Emad Amiripur, the managing director of the Southeast International Exhibition Company, who spoke at the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

Mehdi Hosseini, the head of Kerman’s Department of Industry, Mine and Trade addressed the ceremony too.

He said that Kerman Province possesses 8 billion tons of mineral resources and 42 identified mineral products, adding that more than 129 million tons of mineral products are extracted in this province, which accounts for over 24 percent of the total extraction from mines across the country.

Hosseni explained that Kerman Province is now a hub of steel production in Iran, following efforts to set up processing industries under the Seventh National Development Plan.

The official added that the province plans to introduce at least 55 million tons of steel in Iran by the next three years.

To achieve that goal, he added, the production of iron ore concentrate, pellet, sponge iron, and iron ingots should be increased.

Hossein Ahmadi, head of the Sarcheshmeh Copper Complex, spoke about the role that knowledge-based companies can play to speed up economic development and boost production.

He said that such companies can also help increase employment.

