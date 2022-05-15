Khatibzadeh: Human rights become political tool to advance goals of world powers

Khatibzadeh made the remarks at the specialized and interactive meeting of NGOs with advisory positions with the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on Sunday.

Describing the specialized and interactive meeting of NGOs with advisory positions with ECOSOC as one of the most important victims of international relations of the present era, Khatibzadeh highlighted that Human rights have become a political tool to advance the goals of powers in the world.

Calling the US a government that uses human rights as one of the most common tools in advancing its goals in its foreign policy toolbox, he noted that the result of such uses is, unfortunately, lowering the concept of human rights.

