Tehran, Havana have to share experiences in defusing sanctions: Iran FM

The foreign minister made the remarks during a meeting with visiting Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz.

Cabrisas Ruiz is on a visit to Tehran for an Iran-Cuba Joint Economic Commission slated for May 15-17.

During the meeting the two officials discussed issues of bilateral importance.

Speaking during the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister referred to Cuba as a strategic ally of Iran, calling for an enhancement of bilateral relations in different areas.

Amirabdollahian hailed political cooperation between the two countries, as well as increasing cooperation on the health area, particularly on the production of a joint COVID-19 vaccine, reiterating Iran’s readiness to implement the already signed agreements.

Underlining the significance of economic and trade cooperation, he also called for more enhanced economic relations between the two countries.

The Cuban deputy prime minister, for his part, appreciated Iran’s stances in providing support for bilateral relations and its condemnation of the US sanctions against Cuba.

Cabrisas Ruiz said that his visit to Tehran is aimed at giving a boost to strategic relations between the two countries.

B2B meetings are scheduled to be held between the main Iranian and Cuban companies on the sidelines of Iran-Cuba Joint Economic Commission.

Some 21 technical committees in different areas, such as trade, investment, transit and transportation, electricity and energy, oil and gas, customs, banking and finance, health and so on are to convene as part of the Commission in Tehran.

The two sides will also reportedly sign documents on pharmaceuticals, agriculture, customs, food industry and vaccine production.

The commission is to be co-chaired by Iranian minister of health and the Cuban deputy prime minister.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish