Supreme Leader: Students must understand the value of resistance

Imam Khamenei met with a group of teachers and education officials from across the country in the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah on Wednesday morning. The following are some of the main points Imam Khamenei stated during this meeting:

A teachers’ mission is a very great task. This is not about just ordinary, normal teaching. This is about a fundamental training.

We should train our students in such a way that they develop a national identity. This is more important or at least as important as learning science.

We should train students to develop a feeling of national self-confidence in them and for them to learn about the country’s honors. Survey the students at schools and see what percent know Kazemi Ashtiani (founder of the Royan Institute)? What percent know Ronaldo?

Students must understand the value of resistance. What’s a resistant nation? One that doesn’t submit to extortion and coercion. The elixir to cure the country’s problems is a spirit of resistance. A nation must be able to resist coercion. This must be formed in us from childhood.

On May 2 each year, the martyrdom anniversary of well-known university professor Ayatollah Ali Motahhari is observed nationwide as the National Teacher’s Day.

During the meeting, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei lauded Iranian teachers who are doing a great job, said adding that twelve years of school is the greatest opportunity for the Islamic Republic to properly transmit the values, and ideals of the Revolution to the young generation and to institutionalize the Islamic and Iranian identity.

Stressing the significance of national identity for students, the Supreme Leader emphasized that all students in schools must get acquainted with the honors and national figures of the country.

Referring to the young generation who must learn the value and importance of Resistance from now, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that the young generation must get acquainted with the significance of facing the arrogant powers in the world.

