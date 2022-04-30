Palestine top priority of Islamic world: Iran envoy

Morteza Damanpak Jami addressed a group of ambassadors and heads of Islamic centers in Lisbon, Portugal, in a ceremony held on the occasion of the International Quds Day on Friday, saying that the current situation in Palestine is one of the important challenges of the Islamic world.



The Palestinian people have been suffering the painful condition for more than seven decades, the Iranian diplomat said, noting that the Zionist regime is not shy about attacking, beating, and arresting Muslim worshipers at al-Aqsa Mosque, while they are fasting in the holy month of Ramadan, and that's because international community keeps silence especially when it comes to the Zionists’ crimes.



Europe has shown double standards and paradoxical reactions when it comes to taking stances towards the crisis in Ukraine and violation of human rights in Palestine, the ambassador censured.



Referring to provocative acts committed by the Zionist regime’s new envoy to Lisbon, he said that the Zionist envoy claims that he wants to promote interfaith dialogue, holds flag of peace and invites Muslim figures to Iftar.



On behalf of the Islamic Republic, he expressed gratitude to honored ambassadors of Arab countries and heads of Islamic centers in Portugal, who rejected the invitation.



According to the Iranian ambassador, the late founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini designated the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as the International Quds Day in a bid to introduce the Palestinian cause as the top priority of the Islamic world.



The problems of the Islamic world should be resolved inside the Islamic communities on the basis of good faith, cooperation, and brotherhood, he said, urging all Islamic sects and groups to unite in order to assist solve problems in Afghanistan, Syria, Palestine, and other Muslim nations.

