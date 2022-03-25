Villages in Mazandaran province different tourist destinations

Despite the fact that some villages have lost their rural atmosphere in recent years, but there are still numerous rural areas in the northern province, which have maintained their original landscape, culture and history so far.

Some of the original villages can be chosen as special destinations for travelers and tourists during the Persian New Year (Nowruz) holidays from March 21, 2022 to April 2, 2022.

Malkhast is one of the villages near Sari, capital city of Mazandaran province, which has rural ecological resort and provides tourists with a great opportunity to experience living a short time in a rural area. Proximity to Badab Soort Springs is one of main sources of importance of Malkhast village.

Churat village with a fascinating and exceptional natural lake is a great destination because of its natural and architectural beauties. Churat Lake is located in the heart of Mazandaran Forest, which has been formed due to an earthquake.

Lafour Rural District consists of a rural area in North Savadkuh County, Mazandaran Province. The district includes 29 villages, forest area and Alborz Dam.

Lajim is a village in the Central District of Savadkuh County, which is prominent for its historical tower.

Shur Mast village is one of the rural areas with local architecture in Mazandaran. There is a freshwater lake surrounded by paths lined with tall Alder trees near the village.

Javaher Deh is a dreamy village in Sakht Sar Rural District, in the Central District of Ramsar County, which is one of the most popular destinations in western Mazandaran.

Kandelous is a village in Kojur District, Nowshahr County. There is a museum in the village along with several natural and traditional attractions.

Larijan rural district has hot spring or mineral spring in Rineh area about 73 km south of Amol, Mazandaran.

