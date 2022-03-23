Iranian handball young female athletes rank best in Asia

In their fourth match in Kazakhstan, the Iranian girls faced the Syrian national team in the final match, which they won 36-21.

This was the Iranian team’s 4th and last consecutive won game in these game, and the Iranian handball teams’ first ever gold cup both in men’s and women’s fields in Asian competitions.

The first half of the match had ended 17-8 in favor of Iran. In their previous matches, too, the Iranian national team had beat Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and India and these four victories led to their Asian championship.

Sharzad Nosuhi, Nasrin Goodarzi, Zahra Fotovvati, Fatemeh Merrikh, Shaqayeq Cheraqi, Aseman Badavi, Elnazyar Mohammad-Tavassoli, Farimah Ahmadi, Mobina Haj-Heydari, Haniyeh Shah-Veisi, Negain Rahmani, Saba Zangeneh, Bahar Zangeneh, Hasti Dokhaie, and Arezu Bahmeie are the members of the Iranian National U-21 handball girls team.

The two top teams in these games; namely Iran and Syria, can compete in the 2022 Georgia Handball Championship.

