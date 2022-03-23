Syria, Iran in same stronghold: FM Amirabdollahian

Upon his arrival in Damascus, Syrian capital city, Amirabdollahian told reporters on Wednesday that he is pleased to see that the relationship between Syria and Iran is in its best situation.

The issue of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries is of utmost importance, the Iranian top diplomat said, adding that both sides are on the same front and pursue expansion of ties in all fields of collaboration.

Political, economic, and trade consultations between the two nations are at the best level, he noted, saying that the interest of people of both countries is on the agenda of Damascus-Tehran cooperation.

"We are in the same stronghold, and Iran supports Syrian leadership, government, and people," the Iranian FM said.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Amirabdollahian will hold talks with top Syrian officials during his stay in Damascus.

The Iranian top diplomat is scheduled to visit Beirut, Lebanon, as the second leg of his tour in the region.

FM Amirabdollahian and his entourage left Tehran for Damascus on Wednesday morning.

