Iran, Qatar determined to further develop bilateral ties

The two sides agreed on the need to further develop the already excellent bilateral ties and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, as well as the regional and international developments.

Amirabdollahian said in the phone talk that in Vienna negotiations the interests of the Iranian nation and the redlines of the Islamic Republic of Iran are the main focus of the Iranian delegation.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is fully ready for reaching a good, strong, and sustainable agreement,” he added.

Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, for his part, appreciated the constructive role played by Iran in Vienna talks, emphasizing that all sides must do their best to reach a good agreement.

