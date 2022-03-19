Tehran-Istanbul plane skids off runway

Spokesman for Imam Khomeini International Airport City Company, Javad Salehi told IRNA on Saturday that Flight Meraj Airlines 4805 was about to depart when it skidded off on Saturday.

Salehi added that this plane with 260 passengers and 12 crew on board skidded off, but no injuries were reported.

Spokesman for Imam Khomeini International Airport City Company in this interview added that all passengers are safe and Meraj Airlines is planning an alternative flight to transfer passengers to Istanbul.

